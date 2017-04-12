Citizen's Voice

“To anyone who has been stung by a lionfish, how bad is the sting?”

“I hope the bicyclist that was hit by a car trying to pull out on Roosevelt Boulevard survives and will be OK. We almost hit a bicyclist pulling out by the Marriott Beachside. He rode right in front of us just as we had a break in traffic. I saw him and yelled ‘Stop!’ to the driver, wh...