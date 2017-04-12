Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
City clarifies media policy
There is no policy against City of Key West employees speaking directly with the media, city officials say.
At Monday’s Art in Public Places meeting, Administrative Coordinator Vicki Boguszewski indicated she could not answer The Citizen’s questions unless they were in email form for city officials to approve, but that was a miscommunication, according to City Manager...
