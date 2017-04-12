Man accused of cocaine sales
STOCK ISLAND — A 65-year-old man accused of selling cocaine Saturday was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies following up on a tip regarding drug activity on 6600 block of Maloney Avenue.
Orlando Garcia Urbay was charged with possession of cocaine.
Deputies Lazaro Valdes and Freddy Rodriguez went to 6621 Maloney Avenue, Lot 17 a...
