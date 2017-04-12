Guides gather to spread message: Help!

ISLAMORADA — It’s no secret that areas of Florida Bay are suffering. Northern spots on the large body of water continue to remain murky in the wake of a massive seagrass die-off almost two years ago that stretched roughly 25 square miles.

A lack of fresh water flowing south from the Everglades and into the bay, coupled with drought-like conditions in South Florida, fueled much of the devastation, according to many scientists.

So last week, around 40 boats, comprised mostly of local flats fishing guides who make their living on these waters, gathered on Florida Bay to continue to plea for state leaders in Tallahassee to move forward on Everglades restoration projects.

Although a bit shaky in formation, the group of skiffs and other boats spelled out a simple message: Help!

“Water quality here is a big problem,” Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association Commodore Steve Friedman told the Free Press at the April 6 event. “And get-togethers like this help bring more attention and awareness to an ongoing issue.”

Scott Christian, an avid Lower Keys angler, traveled over two hours by boat to show his support.

“This is a really important issue,” he said. “And it affects us all the way down the Keys.”

The Florida Senate and House of Representatives have been discussing a proposed fresh water storage plan during this year’s legislative session that, if passed, could eventually aid Florida Bay as well as other areas in the southern region of the state. Last summer, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency after toxic algae overtook much of the St. Lucie waterway on the Treasure Coast due to harmful water discharges from Lake Okeechobee. The lake currently bears much of the water storage burden until levels become dangerously high and water is flushed to sea.

A revamped Senate Bill 10 — now a $1.5 billion plan that includes an initial 14,000-acre water storage reservoir that could take pressure off the lake and help provide a more continual source of freshwater to Florida Bay — passed its third committee last week.

The bill, which initially began as a $2.4 billion plan calling for 60,000 acres of storage south of the lake, has since been whittled down in an effort to appease Republicans in the Florida House of Representatives and agricultural interests that say they would be adversely affected by such a large reservoir. SB 10 is set to head before the Senate floor for a vote. The companion House Bill 761 has yet to be heard by its first committee.

Either way, local fishing guides continue to hold onto hope that a solution is on the horizon.

“I feel like we have a lot of support for this,” Friedman said. “We just need to get it done.”

Last week’s gathering in Islamorada, which came together in Little Basin near World Wide Sportsman, was put together with the help of the FKFGA, local resident and environmental advocate Kellie Trotta and Bullsugar.org, a clean-water advocacy group based in Florida.

“The bay is resilient,” non-profit Florida Bay Forever board member Xavier Figueredo said. “But I don’t know how many more abuses it can take.”

“It’s not just about fishing,” Christian added. “It’s about quality of life as well.”

