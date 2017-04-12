Demblans turns state's evidence, gets 10 years

ISLAMORADA — Adrian Luis Demblans, 35, of Key Largo, received a total of 10 years in prison Monday, April 10, as part of a plea bargain that requires him to cooperate fully in the prosecution of accused killer Jeremy Macauley, 33, of Tavernier.

Demblans was charged as an accessory to the capital felony of first-degree murders of Carlos Joel Ortiz, 30, and Tara Lynn Rosado, 26, who were found dead from gunshot wounds to their heads in Rosado’s home at 238 Cuba Road at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2015.

Rosado’s and Ortiz’s bodies were not discovered until the following day when Rosado’s three children, ages 3, 4, and 8 at the time, alerted a neighbor.

Macauley faces two counts of first-degree felony murder with a firearm and one count of robbery with a firearm in an alleged dispute with Ortiz over cocaine.

According to Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office prosecutors who worked out the plea agreement, Demblans waited for Macauley inside a parked vehicle outside of Rosado’s home in Tavernier the night of the double murder. He heard two gun shots go off.

He then entered the home, helped Macauley search for an item and then attempted to cover up car tracks before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

Demblans admitted his guilt in court Monday and accepted the negotiated terms of 10 years as an accessory to the murders, a five-year sentence and $420 fine for possession of cocaine, a 10-year sentence for the possession of heroin and a 1-year sentence for drug paraphernalia, all to run concurrently.

He faced up to 30 years in prison for the accessory charge alone.

Demblans also will be credited for time served.He has been in custody since Feb. 10, 2016, after police had been conducting surveillance on his twin brother Kristian’s house in Key Largo for suspected drug dealing. Deputies arrested Demblans when he attempted to leave the scene on a skateboard with cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and paraphernalia.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution of Demblans and Macauley due to a conflict of interest stemming from Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward providing assistance to Macauley’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell Sr. of Miami, before Ward’s victory over former State Attorney Catherine Vogel in the Nov. 8 general election.

Macauley’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 2, also before Garcia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office claim Macauley killed Ortiz, because Ortiz was attempting to blackmail him for more money by going to police and exposing their alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Rosado was killed because she witnessed Ortiz’s murder, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said shortly after Macauley’s arrest.

According to investigators, the case began at sea in the summer of 2015 when Macauley found a large amount of cocaine floating on the water while working as a mate with Sea Horse Charters out of Whale Harbor Marina in Islamorada.

According to an arrest warrant, Macauley entered into a conspiracy with several men, including Demblans and Ortiz, to distribute and sell the cocaine. Macauley and Ortiz at one time were business partners for the planned Ink-Your-DreamZzz Tattoos & Smoke Shop, 300 Atlantic Drive in Key Largo, but the men had a falling out. What that falling out was about was not stated in reports, but Ramsay said after the arrests he believed it was over finances.

Sometime thereafter, Ortiz began to blackmail or extort Macauley by threatening to go to police and tell them about the cocaine conspiracy if he was not further compensated. How much money Ortiz wanted from Macauley was not stated.

The arrest warrant lays out a litany of texts and phone records between Ortiz and Macauley, which authorities claim corroborates that motive. One video sent by Macauley to Ortiz depicts Macauley in front of a large amount of suspected cocaine as well as multiple baggies of suspected cocaine saying, “Yea boy, get that God d--- money, n----,” according to the warrant.

A .45-caliber Colt handgun that one witness stated belonged to Macauley was later found by Sheriff’s Office divers on Nov. 9 at the bottom of a canal on the west side of Ocean Bay Drive bridge in the Port Largo subdivision. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab results found that casings fired at the homicide scene likely were fired from the same gun, the warrant states.

On Nov. 23, the dive team found what was later determined to be Ortiz’s iPhone 5 located in the same canal on the opposite side of where the gun was found.

Ortiz’s phone was the only item missing from the Cuba Road home and it was taken by Macauley because it contained incriminating texts, Ramsay said.

