MONROE COUNTY

Free plant clinics in April

Get help for your plant problems and insects identified from the Monroe County Master Gardeners at the following free plant clinics:

• Key West — Monday, April 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., Extension Office, Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Suite 2-260, second floor;

• Key Largo — Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, Extensio...