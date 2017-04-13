Thursday, April 13, 2017
MONROE COUNTY
Free plant clinics in April

Get help for your plant problems and insects identified from the Monroe County Master Gardeners at the following free plant clinics:

• Key West — Monday, April 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., Extension Office, Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Suite 2-260, second floor; 

• Key Largo — Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, Extensio...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.