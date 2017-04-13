Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
KEY WEST — A 61-year-old man accused of possessing a quarter pound of marijuana and more than an ounce of cocaine was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Raymond Fraga, of Key West, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony cocaine trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug para...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.