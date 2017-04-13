CUDJOE KEY

Work continues on safety project

The Florida Department of Transportation advises motorists that work on the safety project at Blimp Road, Mile Marker 21.3, is expected to continue through mid-May.

This is an advanced phase project that is part of FDOT’s districtwide pushbutton safety program. It entails installing new light poles and northbound and southbound flashing beacons, regrading the southbound slope...