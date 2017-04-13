CUDJOE KEY
Work continues on safety project
The Florida Department of Transportation advises motorists that work on the safety project at Blimp Road, Mile Marker 21.3, is expected to continue through mid-May.
This is an advanced phase project that is part of FDOT’s districtwide pushbutton safety program. It entails installing new light poles and northbound and southbound flashing beacons, regrading the southbound slope...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.