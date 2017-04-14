ISLAMORADA

Historical trolley tours Saturday in Islamorada

The Matecumbe Historical Trust offers the “29 Points of Interest” historical trolley tours on the islands of Islamorada on Saturday, April 15.

The hourlong tours start at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Highway. A monitor is located at the front of the trolley showing photos of what the area looked like in the past.

The first tour begins at 10 a.m.,...