Accused shooter found incompetent

The man accused of shooting a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a dramatic firefight in October 2015 on Stock Island has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Judge Wayne Miller ruled at a hearing Wednesday that Timothy Eugene Thomas III of Key West was mentally incompetent to stand trial after prosecutors and a public defender agreed without...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.