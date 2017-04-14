Florida Keys News
Friday, April 14, 2017
Accused shooter found incompetent
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The man accused of shooting a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a dramatic firefight in October 2015 on Stock Island has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. 

Judge Wayne Miller ruled at a hearing Wednesday that Timothy Eugene Thomas III of Key West was mentally incompetent to stand trial after prosecutors and a public defender agreed without...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Active DUI probe in fatal scooter crash
Friday, April 14, 2017
Affordable housing proposal rejected by Bight Board
Friday, April 14, 2017
Wisteria ownership debacle creates law enforcement issues
Friday, April 14, 2017
FKCC opens culinary kitchen
Thursday, April 13, 2017
No injuries reported in U.S. 1 rollover
Thursday, April 13, 2017
County delays new canal restoration assessment
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County votes to raise the roof
Thursday, April 13, 2017 -
Realtor group investigates former exec
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 -
Water bill shrinks, heads to Senate floor
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 -
Guilty plea in double murder case
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 -
County to vote on building heights
Monday, April 10, 2017 -
Taxis keeping eye on legislation
Sunday, April 9, 2017 -