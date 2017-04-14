Motorist blows a .189 in DUI case

MARATHON — A 42-year-old Grassy Key man who was stopped early Thursday morning by deputies for driving with no headlights on later blew a .189 into a alcohol breath sensing machine, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Efstratios Konstantinidis was charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.&nb...