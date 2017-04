The Closing Department Closers netted the go-ahead goal in Under-12 action with 2:20 left in the third to pull off a 5-4 victory over the Check Electric Lightning on Saturday in Southernmost Hockey Club youth action at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

Karel Bublak ripped the nets for a hat trick and he assisted on a Pavel Ivan goal at the 13:00 mark in the second period. David Tzadok...