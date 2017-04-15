Health

Workouts can trigger a 'gotta go' problem

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

America appears to have a problem going to the bathroom. In a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, research found an alarming increase in constipation related hospital visits to the emergency room. From 2006 to 2011 emergency room visits from people who couldn’t find relief, increased an amazing 41.5 percent; from 497,034 to 703,391 per year.