A 36-year-old homeless man who pleaded guilty in February of robbing the Old Town Centennial Bank of $3,200 in October will be sentenced in Miami in May, according to a judge’s order filed this week.

Stephen Daniel Stump entered the bank at 701 Whitehead St. at 12:32 p.m. on Oct. 25, demanded money and told the teller he had a bomb in his backpack, according to pol...