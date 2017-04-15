Florida Keys News
Saturday, April 15, 2017
Toddler's surgery goes well
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
A Key West toddler is recovering from surgery on his cleft palate earlier in the week and had some of his stitches removed Thursday.

Two-year-old Dylan Cardona underwent surgery Monday at Lower Keys Medical Center.

Dr. Scott Loessin, who performed the procedure, was pleased with Dylan’s recovery, saying “it would be impossible to heal any better.” &n...

