Kyle Iarrobino tossed six solid innings for the Key West High baseball team, allowing just one earned run, but he was outduelled by Merritt Island starter Mason Denaburg, who helped extend the Conchs’ scoreless streak to 17 straight innings during a 2-0 victory for the Mustangs on Friday night at Rex Weech Field.

The Conchs (11-11 overall) put a runner on base in every inning...