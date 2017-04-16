Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"
Holiday comes with hidden dangers for pets
By DR. DOUG MADER Citizen Columnist
Today is Easter, a wonderful day to celebrate with friends and family. However, along with the holiday, there can be hidden dangers. Dangers that can lead to tragic consequences. These are multifaceted and range from merely “inconvenience” to, sadly, “death.” It is worth mentioning a few points here — even if it prevents just one of these little evils, it is worth...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.