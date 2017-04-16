Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

Holiday comes with hidden dangers for pets

Today is Easter, a wonderful day to celebrate with friends and family. However, along with the holiday, there can be hidden dangers. Dangers that can lead to tragic consequences. These are multifaceted and range from merely “inconvenience” to, sadly, “death.” It is worth mentioning a few points here — even if it prevents just one of these little evils, it is worth...