There’s an old joke about a man named Murray who constantly complains to God that he never wins the lottery. Every day in his prayers he asks, “Why am I so unfortunate? How come so many people win even a small sum of money and I never win anything?” One day, God finally answers. “Murray,” He says, “buy a ticket.”

The Keys are one of the toughest labor markets in the state of Florida, and probably beyond. We have a transient community; it’s extremely expensive to live on a working wage; and most people don’t come to the Keys to seriously pursue a career. The pickings are slim. At the same time, many organizations just aren’t “buying a ticket.”

Recruitment in any city is not about placing an ad in the local paper along with 10 other competitors or on your own website, and hoping people knock at the door. It is an active process that requires creativity, resourcefulness and creative thought. The tougher the labor pool, the more these qualities are needed.

Here are five things you can do to attract more and better candidates for your organization:

1) Poach. This does not mean that you should “steal” employees away from other organizations, but when you are out and about and you see someone with a great personality and work ethic, tap into them. Find out what they are wanting from their job; their interests and their career path. If they might be a good fit, leave them with your business card, and invite them to come into your place of business to see it.

Remember that hiring is less about experience and more about personality. A wonderful, spirited person at the check out counter in the supermarket might have great potential in sales. Think outside the box, and throw a lot of stones, because you never know what will be a hit.

2) Creative print ads. There’s nothing wrong with putting an ad in the paper, but remember that it should sell your organization to potential staff, in the same way that you try to sell your product or service to your customer. A great ad should accentuate what you offer that makes you different. If you are a small organization, tout the fact that you have a “family like workplace.” If you offer a slightly higher starting salary than competitors, state that you offer more than most competitors on the island, etc.

There’s nothing wrong with being a little zany and fun. That sets your business apart from others. Once the ad is drafted, pass it to the people who do the job and ask them to give you ideas on making it stand out. You might even make a competition with a prize for the most creative ad on of your employee’s writes.

3) Finder’s fee. Offer your people a sizeable finder’s feel if they can bring someone on board who is a good candidate for 90 days or more. By doing this, you get your best employees to bring in like-minded people (or recruit them to come to the Keys from wherever they originated.)

4) Tap into job networks online. Many people dream of coming to the Keys, but can’t figure out what they could do. Tap into Craigslist, http://www.indeed.com, http://wwww.monster.com and http://www.careerbuilder.com. These sites can be particularly useful for higher level positions.

5) Social media ads. Studies show that 70 percent of employees would be interested in another job, but aren’t unhappy enough in their positions to search actively. Most of those people are on Facebook, however. Placing an ad on Facebook can bring a lot of attention to your organization and expand the recruitment network wider than just about any online job platform.

In the end, if you do the same things you have always done to get great people on board, you’ll just get the same people you always got. The key is to be just a bit different; expand your channels of recruiting and decide how to be creative. When you buy that ticket, you have a much better chance of winning a great team.

Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call her at 305-296-5437 or visit

http://www.elisalevy.com.