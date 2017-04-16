Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, April 16, 2017
Three Colombian smugglers to face life
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Three Colombian men accused of attempting to smuggle nearly a ton of cocaine by boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean late last year will stand trial in Key West where they will face life in federal prison. 

Alexander Guerro, Aldair Pena-Valois and Sirrbio Beutes-Valencia were indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel...

