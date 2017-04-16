Florida Keys Business

GOOD THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES

Little Pearl restaurant takes over former Seven Fish location

It was somehow meant to be a tasty, little gem found inside an equally tiny building on a familiar, residential corner of Old Town.

“People kept telling us we should look into this place that had unexpectedly become available, and people kept telling the guys who had planned to do a restaurant in this space that they should contact us after some health problems forced them to...