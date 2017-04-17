1835: Alden A.M. Jackson was conducting a school in the Monroe County courthouse. The cost was from $2 to $4 per month, according to the field of study.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.57, thermometer 79.5, wind southeast 3, clouds 2 wit...