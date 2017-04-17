Woman accused of attacking store clerk
BIG COPPITT KEY â€” A 31-year-old woman accused of melting items in a smoking microwave and then attacking a Circle K store clerk was arrested Thursday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriffâ€™s Office.
The Key West woman was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Deputies were called to the Circle K, 1190 Overseas Highway, at 9...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.