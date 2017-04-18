Citizen's Voice
“The sidewalk/bike path in front of Home Depot is 14 feet wide and you don’t feel bikes should use it because the bicyclists cause the accidents? Get off your cell phone, look left, right, then left again like you were taught in driving class. Accept some responsibility for driving your car.”
“Slow it down a bit. Enjoy the weather, your friends and you...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.