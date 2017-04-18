1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.50, thermometer 81, wind east by north 2, clouds 4 with hazy. A nice shower fell at half past 11 A.M. and all this evening a nice breeze from northwest. Went to the Fort with Matilda, she and all the children have bad colds. <...

