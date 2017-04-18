Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Underage solicitation trial begins
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
The trial of 42-year-old Key West man accused of meeting with undercover police for the purpose of having sex with a 13-year-old girl began Monday at the state courthouse on Fleming Street. 

William Roberts Baker is charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and traveling to meet or solicit a guardian. 

The first charge is a second-degr...

