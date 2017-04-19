1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.46, thermometer 81, wind east by south 2, clouds 9. Tried the case of Winthrup Sawyer vs. ship James Guthrie and cargo. Filed my claim for Lt. Gravin. P.M. Siesta. Walked to South...

