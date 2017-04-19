Man charged with stealing watercraft
KEY LARGO — A 20-year-old Hialeah man accused of towing a stolen personal watercraft was arrested Sunday in the early morning hours, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lazaro Cruz was charged with grand theft of the watercraft and grand theft of the trailer.
Deputy Gil Gonzalez was on patrol at Mile Marker 105...
