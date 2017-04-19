Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
3 vie for bike share program
The latest cog in the city’s Car-Free Key West campaign is underway, with applications submitted by three companies to operate a bike share program on city streets.
Zagster, Social Bicycles (SoBi) and Gotcha Bike (which operates a partnership agreement with SoBi) submitted applications for an agreement with the city that will allow the chosen company to operate on city stre...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.