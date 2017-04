Down by a pair with two innings left to play, the Marathon High baseball team scored seven runs on four hits in the sixth inning to pull out an 11-6 victory on Tuesday afternoon at the Somerset South Homestead campus.

Luikel Padilla, Mason Neller, Darian Companioni all had two hits in the game, including one each in the sixth inning with Esteban Sainz picking up his lone knock also...