Back in 1886, George Bowman planted a lemon tree next to a citron tree and they played well together in his yard. Their offspring, the Ponderosa lemon, produced a grapefruit-sized fruit with a thick, bumpy rind and lots of seeds. It tasted exactly like a lemon, but unlike lemon, its fruit can remain on the tree for months and still retain its acidic, juicy flavor.

This accidental hybrid grows to 20 feet in height with many sharp spines. It can be trained as a bush or as a tree. Pruning evenly will produce a strong, open canopy. It is appropriate to prune before budding and take off all growth beneath the lower branches. Tips may also be snipped back. It grows in well-drained sandy soils. Freezing ruins the tree so it is suitable for the high humidity in the Florida Keys. Unlike many lemon trees, the Ponderosa tree is ever-fruiting, producing more that a family can use.

The ovate, elliptic leaves are long and glossy. More importantly, it smells like lemon and, therefore, discourages mosquitoes.

New growth produces purple tinted leaves and large white flowers, also with a purple tint. Six petals surround a yellow center.

Christopher Columbus brought the lemon tree to America from India. He was responsible for sending the sea grape and the lignumvitae to Europe in his scientific exchange of exploration.

The juice of the Ponderosa lemon provides half of the vitamin C needed daily, as well as fiber, iron and anti-oxidants. It is often used as an ornamental in a pot beside the back door.

With all of the fruit available a home cook might decide to preserve it in salt and spices. The recipe follows:

In a jar with a lid, place,

1 Ponderosa lemon, sliced in ¼-inch slices.

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sea salt

1 stick of cinnamon

1 bay leaf

4 cloves

Store in a cool shady place. Turn upside down daily.

This condiment can be stored in the refrigerator for up to six months. Lightly rinse before using. Try it with chicken, fish or Moroccan cooking.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”