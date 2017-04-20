KEY WEST
FKCC faculty member earns award
Florida Keys Community College English professor Hilary Parmentier has received an “Idahlynn Karre Exemplary Leadership Award” from the Chair Academy, a worldwide academic leadership organization.
Parmentier, who leads the college’s English, social sciences, humanities, and arts departments, accepted the award at the Chair Academy’s annual Internationa...
