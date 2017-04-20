Drunk motorist rams Ocean Reef gate
KEY LARGO — A drunken 25-year-old Miami man led state wildlife, sheriff’s deputies and troopers on a chase Sunday night that ended after the motorist crashed through the Ocean Reef Club gate, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Manuel David Nieves-Ravago was charged with multiple counts including DUI, DUI with property damage,...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.