1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked to the salt ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.37, wind north by west 4, clouds 5. All night blew a fresh breeze from the northwest by west to north northwest. Could not sleep in the piazza last night the wind made the curtains flaps so much slept with Matilda and ... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.