Citizen's Voice
“Key West, please make the youth of our community a priority! We don’t need an amphitheater, we need a flat multi-use green space.”
“The city can no longer cater to the local taxi cartel now that the state has passed ride-sharing legislation. Finally, four years later, Key West will have Uber and Lyft services.”
“Did y’a...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.