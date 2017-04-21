Man charged with selling spice
KEY WEST — A 63-year-old homeless man accused of selling fake pot at Bayview Park Wednesday morning was arrested, according to police.
Carmen Ricky Albreico was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a synthetic narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.
Police responded to the park at 8:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous ti...
