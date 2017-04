A hat trick by Tate Phillips put the Salty Nutz Stone Crab Co. over the top for a 7-5 win against Danger Key West last week in Southernmost Hockey Club Under-15 action at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

Sergio Martinez netted his first of two goals with 9:44 left in the first for Salty Nutz Stone Crab Co. as Danger tied the contest at 1-1 on a goal by Aiden Wilcox.

Phil...