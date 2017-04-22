Key West Citizen
A photo caption in Friday’s Around the Keys column on Page 2 of The Citizen should have stated this year’s Taste of Key West benefit will be held at Mallory Square. The Citizen regrets the error.
...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.