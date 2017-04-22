KEY WEST
Attorney to speak at One Island Family
“Animal Rights: The next great social justice movement” will be the topic of a presentation by attorney Lori Peterson on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at 11 a.m., at One Island Family Southernmost Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Peterson, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been a civil rights attorney since 1990. Her law practice focuses on representing those har...
