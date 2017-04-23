1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.50, thermometer 75, wind south southeast 3, clouds 7. Read papers. At 2 p.m., Capt. Israel Vogdes with his company of 40 men left for Fort Myers in the J.J. Taylor. Dr. Richard Simpson w...

