Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Lawyer seeks to toss gun indictment
The lawyer for a 45-year-old Key West convict arrested last year for allegedly possessing two AR-style rifles alleges that law enforcement deliberately misled a federal grand jury as to how the traffic stop was initiated and hid facts about the why the stop was initiated.
Miami-based defense attorney Roger Cabrera is representing Nelson Atwood Sawyer in fe...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.