Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Lawyer seeks to toss gun indictment
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The lawyer for a 45-year-old Key West convict arrested last year for allegedly possessing two AR-style rifles alleges that law enforcement deliberately misled a federal grand jury as to how the traffic stop was initiated and hid facts about the why the stop was initiated. 

Miami-based defense attorney Roger Cabrera is representing Nelson Atwood Sawyer in fe...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Go-fast boats on rise due to policy change
Sunday, April 23, 2017
New Mosquito Control building moves forward
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Keys speedster charged with murder in New York
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Monroe County students are going places
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Activities, events mark Earth Day celebration
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Naked man wants his clothes back
Friday, April 21, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
FIRM continues to challenge rate hike
Sunday, April 23, 2017 -
Planning Board OKs Eaton Street wine store
Saturday, April 22, 2017 -
Sanctuary leaders reassigned
Friday, April 21, 2017 -
Uber legislation heads to governor
Thursday, April 20, 2017 -
Would-be bomber sentenced to life
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 -
Local guides angle for water storage
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 -