2 arrested in connection with counterfeit money
KEY LARGO — Two men accused of passing and possessing counterfeit $100 bills were arrested Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Fabelo, 48, of Miami, was charged with possession of a counterfeit bill.
Alexander Hernandez-Ramirez, 40, of Homestead, was charged with passing a counterfeit bill.
<...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.