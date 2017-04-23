'Canes snap 5-game skid in season finale

During the final regular season game, the Coral Shores High School baseball team put an end to a five-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory on Friday night against Somerset Academy at Founders Park.
“It was Senior Night also, so that had a good impact on us,” said Coral Shores coach Jorge Bosque. “Ty Harrelson did a really good job on the mound.”
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.