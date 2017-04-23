Sunday, April 23, 2017
Key West Citizen

The Citizen incorrectly listed the Arbor Day tree planting at Bayview Park among Earth Day activities. The event will be held Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until noon.

...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.