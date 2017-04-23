Florida Keys Business

Key West legend turns 80

Sloppy Joe's celebrates 8 decades of drinks

Like many tenants in Key West, Joe Russell bristled when his landlord raised the rent.

Of course, that was 80 years ago and the proposed rent increase was $1 a month. Still, Russell refused and decided instead to shell out about $2,500 for the vacant old Victoria Restaurant on the next corner.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The old restaurant,...