JORGE ROMERO

On April 18, Jorge Romero, 79, passed away peacefully at his home.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Gladys, daughter Gladys (Harry) Bethel Jr., grandsons HB (Amy) and Tyler (Paige), great-grandsons Harrison and George Bethel, and sister-in-law Elsa Garcia.

He is preceded in death by his son, George Romero...