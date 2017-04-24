Florida Keys News
Monday, April 24, 2017
Monroe County judges safe for now
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys most likely will not lose any judge positions this legislative session. 

The Florida Supreme Court proposed cutting one of the local judges this year and possibly another one next year.

However, the state House of Representatives’ or Senate’s budgets do not call for a reduction in the number of judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit, whi...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
School board talks drug testing, start times
Monday, April 24, 2017
New store and station features old favorite recipe
Monday, April 24, 2017
New Mosquito Control building moves forward
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Lawyer seeks to toss gun indictment
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Go-fast boats on rise due to policy change
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Keys speedster charged with murder in New York
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
FIRM continues to challenge rate hike
Sunday, April 23, 2017 -
Planning Board OKs Eaton Street wine store
Saturday, April 22, 2017 -
Sanctuary leaders reassigned
Friday, April 21, 2017 -
Uber legislation heads to governor
Thursday, April 20, 2017 -
Would-be bomber sentenced to life
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 -
Local guides angle for water storage
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 -