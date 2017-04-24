Traffic stop turns up pills and drug paraphernalia

TAVERNIER — A state wildlife officer driving behind an erratic vehicle that was impeding traffic stopped the driver and arrested the motorist on drunken driving and prescription pill violations, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Lara Garcia Esteban, 64, of Naranja, Florida, was charged with misdemeanor DUI, 14 misdemeanor counts of poss...