Florida Keys News
Monday, April 24, 2017
New store and station features old favorite recipe
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

The new gas station and convenience store on North Roosevelt Boulevard, next to McDonald’s is finally open, but it’s not “the new Dion’s,” as locals have been tempted to call it.

The new place is called Uppy’s Exxon & Car Wash, but it features an old Key West favorite — Quik Chik fried chicken, which was made famous by the former Dion&#...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
School board talks drug testing, start times
Monday, April 24, 2017
Lawyer seeks to toss gun indictment
Sunday, April 23, 2017
New Mosquito Control building moves forward
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Go-fast boats on rise due to policy change
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Keys speedster charged with murder in New York
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Monroe County students are going places
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Monroe County judges safe for now
Monday, April 24, 2017 -
FIRM continues to challenge rate hike
Sunday, April 23, 2017 -
Planning Board OKs Eaton Street wine store
Saturday, April 22, 2017 -
Sanctuary leaders reassigned
Friday, April 21, 2017 -
Uber legislation heads to governor
Thursday, April 20, 2017 -
Would-be bomber sentenced to life
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 -