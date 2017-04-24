Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
School board talks drug testing, start times
In answer to repeated requests from the principals of the county’s three public high schools, the Monroe County School Board will consider reinstating drug testing for student athletes for the coming school year.
School Board members will discuss the proposed testing policy at their workshop at 3 p.m., Tuesday, at Marathon High School. Although the policy has not been finaliz...
