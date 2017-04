With the score tied and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jackson McDonald sent a shallow fly to leftfield for the Marathon High baseball team that was hauled in by Ransom Evergaldes shortstop, but it was just deep enough to score Esteban Sainz from third base for a 5-4 victory in dramatic fashion during the opening round of the South Florida Baseball Conference tournament on Monday...

